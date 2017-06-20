20-ton granite spill in Fredericksburg leads to charges against truck driver

A truck driver has been charged with reckless driving in connection with a Sunday night incident in which 20 tons of granite was spilled at a major Fredericksburg intersection, stalling traffic for about five hours, police said. City police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said the incident took place about 9:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of William Street at the U.S. 1 interchange.

