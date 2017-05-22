Wet and cloudy for the first part of the work week
The rain Fredericksburg is experiencing this morning will only take a short break this afternoon and evening before starting up again overnight. A cold front entering West Virginia as I write this will reach the I-95 corridor tonight and stall out close by, keeping the rain-making machine in action for the 'Burg.
