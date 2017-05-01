Wagner talks traffic during Fredericksburg visit

Virginia gubernatorial hopeful Sen. Frank Wagner, R-7th, has a story for every occasion: about his soon-to-be son-in-law's career, about the businesses that used to populate Virginia's thoroughfares and about his own companies in Hampton Roads. But the anecdote that rang most true to Fredericksburg-area businesspeople during a visit to the city by Wagner on Monday was how he got stuck in traffic for hours on Interstate 95 on the way to a recent weekend event.

