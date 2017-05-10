VDOT will be closing some Interstate 95 lanes overnight for repair work

Motorists traveling on Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg will encounter lane closures and travel delays during the overnight hours beginning Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12. Crews will be continuing their work to improve the condition of the bridge over the Ni River in Spotsylvania County. The Ni River bridge is located at mile marker 121 just south of Exit 126/Massaponax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.