VA: City Council Eyeing FRED Bus Fare...

VA: City Council Eyeing FRED Bus Fare Hike

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

City Council will hold a public hearing on FREDericksburg Regional Transit's and the Public Transit Advisory Board's request to raise fares when it meets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council chambers in City Hall, 715 Princess Anne St. If approved at the June 13 meeting, regular service single fare would increase from $1 to $1.25. It would be the first time that fare has gone up since July 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lidl 15 hr Beeney 1
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes May 10 Out and about 2
1995 unsolved murder Apr 26 Anonymous 1
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Apr 24 Mkcs 44
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr '17 johndoe 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Apr '17 sara69 2
Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12) Mar '17 Michele Cruey 9
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Fredericksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,037 • Total comments across all topics: 281,221,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC