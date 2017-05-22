VA: City Council Eyeing FRED Bus Fare Hike
City Council will hold a public hearing on FREDericksburg Regional Transit's and the Public Transit Advisory Board's request to raise fares when it meets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council chambers in City Hall, 715 Princess Anne St. If approved at the June 13 meeting, regular service single fare would increase from $1 to $1.25. It would be the first time that fare has gone up since July 2013.
