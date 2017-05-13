UMW Graduation
Cloudy skies hovered over the 106th Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2017 as they graduated from the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Va. on May 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|May 10
|Out and about
|2
|1995 unsolved murder
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr 24
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr 15
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Apr 15
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Michele Cruey
|9
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|TroubledKitty
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC