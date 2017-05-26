Teen takes his grandmother to prom after finding out she only has months to live
A 92-year-old woman with only a few months left to live was given a touching gift from her grandson - he took her to his high school prom. After learning his grandmother Julia Jarman was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Stephen Vigil, 17, knew he could only take one person to prom at Stafford High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
