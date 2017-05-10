Teen gets prison time for killing motorcyclist during Stafford chase

A teenager who killed a man last summer on State Route 3 in Stafford County while fleeing from police on the wrong side of the highway received what amounts to a 15-year prison sentence Friday. John Henry Ware III, 17, was convicted earlier this year for his actions that resulted in the death of 30-year-old Joshua Dombo of Fredericksburg.

