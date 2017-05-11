Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, May 11, 2017 - " May 19, 2017
On 05/16/17, Deputy Perkins arrested Michael Jones of Spotsylvania for Grand Larceny in the 11900 block of Main Street. On 05/16/2017, Deputy Wine arrested Glen Honesty of Spotsylvania for Felony Grand Larceny in the 12100 Gordon Road.
