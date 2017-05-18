Scarce sunshine and rain will characterize this week in Fredericksburg
Today - Sunday - will be dry with some peeks of sunshine and high temperatures just over 70 degrees. The backdoor cold front that ushered in the current version of "Da Wedge" is now parked over far southwestern Virginia, draping from there down across the Carolinas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|May 10
|Out and about
|2
|1995 unsolved murder
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr 24
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Apr '17
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Michele Cruey
|9
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|TroubledKitty
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC