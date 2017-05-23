Republican Congressman Dave Brat lauds Trump's budget proposal; others less enthused
Fredericksburg-area Congressman Dave Brat lauded the president's controversial budget proposal rolled out Tuesday, calling it a "serious attempt to bring federal spending under control." Brat, a Republican whose 7th District includes parts of Spotsylvania, Culpeper and Orange counties, took a more positive tone than other skeptical GOP congressmen, not to mention Democrats who strongly oppose Republican President Donald Trump's recommended cuts to Medicaid and other programs for low-income Americans.
