Republican Congressman Dave Brat lauds Trump's budget proposal; others less enthused

Fredericksburg-area Congressman Dave Brat lauded the president's controversial budget proposal rolled out Tuesday, calling it a "serious attempt to bring federal spending under control." Brat, a Republican whose 7th District includes parts of Spotsylvania, Culpeper and Orange counties, took a more positive tone than other skeptical GOP congressmen, not to mention Democrats who strongly oppose Republican President Donald Trump's recommended cuts to Medicaid and other programs for low-income Americans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.