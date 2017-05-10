Regional landfill will take hazardous waste, recycle electronics for free May 20

Fredericksburg and Stafford County residents can dispose of their household hazardous wastes and recycle electronics for free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 at Stafford Middle School, 101 Spartan Lane, Stafford. "This is a free service that we provide to residents of both Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg and I am pleased Goodwill is joining us this year," said Matt Kelly, a City Council member and Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board chairman.

