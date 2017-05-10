Regional landfill will take hazardous...

Regional landfill will take hazardous waste, recycle electronics for free May 20

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Fredericksburg and Stafford County residents can dispose of their household hazardous wastes and recycle electronics for free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 at Stafford Middle School, 101 Spartan Lane, Stafford. "This is a free service that we provide to residents of both Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg and I am pleased Goodwill is joining us this year," said Matt Kelly, a City Council member and Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes May 10 Out and about 2
1995 unsolved murder Apr 26 Anonymous 1
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Apr 24 Mkcs 44
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr 15 johndoe 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Apr 15 sara69 2
Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12) Mar '17 Michele Cruey 9
Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11) Mar '17 TroubledKitty 8
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Fredericksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,606 • Total comments across all topics: 281,016,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC