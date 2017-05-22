Police report two cases of gunshots b...

Police report two cases of gunshots being fired in city

Police are investigating two instances of shots being fired on back-to-back days in the same area of Fredericksburg. The first instance involved reports of shots being fired at the corner of Newell Street and New Kent Street about 12:10 a.m. Thursday.

