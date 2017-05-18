Paul Sullivan: Headline here
There have been a few guidebooks to rail trails floating around my house for years, but I'd never come across one on Virginia's rail trails that I wanted to buy. Anybody with an interest in history or hiking will want to pick up a copy of this terrific guide, particularly if their historic interests lean toward railroading and/or the Civil War.
