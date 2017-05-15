Mystery Photo: Who is this horsewoman?
The Central Rappahannock Heritage Center seeks to identify the woman in this photograph, which was donated to the center last year and is part of the Joni Ulman Lewis collection. For more information about the Heritage Center or to offer information on this photograph, email [email protected] or call 540/373-3704.
