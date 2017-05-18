Marine Corps Historic Half: What's new, road closures and more new

The Marine Corps Historic Half is a little more historic this year, marking its 10th year with the addition of a multi-run event through Fredericksburg, Virginia, this Sunday. In case running a half marathon isn't enough, about 600 people will participate in the "Devil Dog Double" - an 18.1-mile course that lets participants run the five-mile Semper 5ive, followed immediately by the 13.1-mile Historic Half on the morning of May 21. "We thought it would be a lot of fun to introduce something during the 10th anniversary of the Marine Corps Historic Half, so the 'Devil Dog' just made a lot of sense and it's a lot of fun," Faram said of the challenge, whose moniker is a motivational nickname for a U.S. Marine.

