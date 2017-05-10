Man pleads guilty in shooting death of sleeping man in Fredericksburg
Derrick Antonio Morton, a 20-year-old Maryland resident, agreed to a deal with prosecutor David Sands III on Thursday, according to Fredericksburg Circuit Court records. In the agreement, Morton pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, wounding and firearms charges.
