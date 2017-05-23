Life 16 mins ago 5:44 a.m.Va. teen takes 92-year-old grandma to prom after cancer diagnosis

Life 16 mins ago 5:44 a.m.Va. teen ta...

Va. teen takes 92-year-old grandma to prom after cancer diagnosis

10 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

A teen from Fredericksburg, Va. took his 92-year-old grandmother to his high school prom on Saturday after she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

