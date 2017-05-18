Healthy Lifestyle Expo kicks off Historic Half with CPR demos and more
Angie Orth of North Carolina goes through CPR training with the help of Cogent Steps physical therapist Angelique Bannister during the Marine Corps Historic Half & Healthy Lifestyle Expo at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center in Fredericksburg on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Cogent Steps paramedic Andrew Niemann shows six-month-old Trace Bishop an infant CPR training doll as his dad Skip holds him during the Marine Corps Historic Half & Healthy Lifestyle Expo at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center in Fredericksburg on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
