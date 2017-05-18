Funeral held for youngster who accide...

Funeral held for youngster who accidentally died in Orange

A funeral for a young boy who accidentally shot himself last week took place Sunday in Fredericksburg. 4-year-old Cole James Clark died a week ago, after he grabbed a gun and was fatally wounded at a home on Mine Run Road in Orange County.

