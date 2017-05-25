From the Archives: Memorial Day moments from yesteryear
Brenda and Wayne Retter of Spotsylvania, in period dress, paid their respects at the Confederate Cemetery ceremony on Memorial Day in 2007. Scouts placed more than 15,000 luminarias in Fredericksburg National Cemetery for Memorial Day weekend.
