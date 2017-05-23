Fredericksburg's Wegner Metal Arts is one of few remaining small foundries in state
Stewart Wegner and Steven Wegner pour molten bronze into molds at their foundry, Wegner Metal Works in Fredericksburg Steven Wegner stirs hot bronze before pouring into molds at Wegner Metal Works in Fredericksburg, Va. on April 27, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lidl
|Mon
|Beeney
|1
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|May 10
|Out and about
|2
|1995 unsolved murder
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Apr '17
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Michele Cruey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC