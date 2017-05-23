Fredericksburg man wanted for malicio...

Fredericksburg man wanted for malicious wounding at Sedona Taphouse

15 hrs ago

Fredericksburg Police is asking for the public's help to locate a manwanted for malicious wounding at a restaurant on the night of Monday, May 22. Sean Irwin, 23, of Montclair, Virginia is wanted after an incident that occurred at Sedona Taphouse, located at 591 William Street. Police did not reveal any specifics about the altercation, only saying Irwin is wanted for malicious wounding.

Fredericksburg, VA

