Fredericksburg Crime Report, 05/22/17
Patrol responded and found multiple shell casings located in the area between Newell Street and Davies Court. Two vehicles were struck by bullets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lidl
|6 hr
|Beeney
|1
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|May 10
|Out and about
|2
|1995 unsolved murder
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr 24
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Apr '17
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Michele Cruey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC