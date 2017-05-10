Fredericksburg arrests charge man and woman in spate of burglaries
Fredericksburg police have charged a pair of city residents believed to be connected to a string of break-ins at area businesses, including dental and veterinarian offices and pharmacies, places where drugs can be found. Joshua William Franklin, a 23-year-old Fredericksburg resident, is charged with five counts of burglary, seven counts of conspiracy and one count each of attempted burglary, larceny and receiving stolen property.
