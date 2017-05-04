Editorial: Opioids take a growing toll

THE STORIES of opioid abuse and addiction that unfold in courtrooms across the Fredericksburg area are often tales of epic frustration and heartbreak that know no social, racial or economic boundaries. Too many times, they begin with legitimate pain-killer prescriptions for injured or ailing patients that leave them wanting more and more of these drugs.

