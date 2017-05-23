Diabetic student's service dog makes Stafford High's yearbook
Stafford High School junior AJ Schalk, who has type 1 diabetes, has been attending class with his service dog Alpha for the past year after school officials approved the idea. Alpha can tell when Schalk's blood sugar is askew by scent and gives Schalk a paw to warn Schalk.
