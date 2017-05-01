Defense attorneys say man's beating in parking lot of Fredericksburg Walmart did not lead to his death five years later The state says Stuart Cole died as a delayed result of injuries he suffered at the hands of a mob attack in the "badlands" of a Fredericksburg parking lot. The accused say Cole agreed to settle a dispute with one among a group of young men in a fight that ended with one punch, followed by a kick.

