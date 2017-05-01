Defense attorneys say man's beating in parking lot of Fredericksburg...
Defense attorneys say man's beating in parking lot of Fredericksburg Walmart did not lead to his death five years later The state says Stuart Cole died as a delayed result of injuries he suffered at the hands of a mob attack in the "badlands" of a Fredericksburg parking lot. The accused say Cole agreed to settle a dispute with one among a group of young men in a fight that ended with one punch, followed by a kick.
