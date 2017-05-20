Company News for May 8
LaMotte Water Management LLC , the Chesterfield County-based water treatment company, has acquired Clean Streams LLC , which manufactures automated water treatment systems for evaporative cooling water systems. Henrico County-based Virginia Green Lawn Care , which provides lawn care fertilization and weed control applications for residential and commercial turfs, has expanded its operations into Fredericksburg and the surrounding counties.
