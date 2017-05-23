Clouds continue with heavier rain on the way tonight into Thursday
A slow-moving storm system hasn't dumped much moisture on Fredericksburg to date even though it probably seems like it's time to build an ark. Only 0.18 inches was recorded yesterday in the University of Mary Washington rain gauge and as of this Wednesday morning only 0.17 inches additional has accumulated.
