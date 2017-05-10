City Council delays changes to intersection near JMHS
Fredericksburg City Council has delayed making changes to the four-way intersection near James Monroe High School until after school lets out on June 15. The traffic lights where Fall Hill Avenue, Washington Avenue and Germania Street intersect will then be covered until 30 days after school starts on Sept. 5. In addition, a stop sign will be placed on Germania Street, pedestrian crossing signs and crosswalks will be put in place, and a "Do Not Block Intersection" sign will be installed next to the right-hand turn from Fall Hill onto Germania.
