Chamber Music Festival plays its 30th...

Chamber Music Festival plays its 30th year

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Professional cellist Michael Reynolds and the world-renowned Muir Quartet will perform tonight and tomorrow evening at the 30th annual Chamber Music Festival, organized by ArtsLIVE!, a local organization dedicated to enriching the Fredericksburg region with a range of performing arts experiences. As both a soloist and chamber musician, Reynolds has performed more than 2,000 times in the United States and throughout the world, including at the White House and with such well-known artists as Benny Goodman and Leon Fleisher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes May 10 Out and about 2
1995 unsolved murder Apr 26 Anonymous 1
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Apr 24 Mkcs 44
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr '17 johndoe 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Apr '17 sara69 2
Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12) Mar '17 Michele Cruey 9
Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11) Mar '17 TroubledKitty 8
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fredericksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,255 • Total comments across all topics: 281,101,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC