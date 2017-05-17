Chamber Music Festival plays its 30th year
Professional cellist Michael Reynolds and the world-renowned Muir Quartet will perform tonight and tomorrow evening at the 30th annual Chamber Music Festival, organized by ArtsLIVE!, a local organization dedicated to enriching the Fredericksburg region with a range of performing arts experiences. As both a soloist and chamber musician, Reynolds has performed more than 2,000 times in the United States and throughout the world, including at the White House and with such well-known artists as Benny Goodman and Leon Fleisher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|May 10
|Out and about
|2
|1995 unsolved murder
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr 24
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Apr '17
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Michele Cruey
|9
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|TroubledKitty
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC