Chamber Music Festival plays its 30th year

Professional cellist Michael Reynolds and the world-renowned Muir Quartet will perform tonight and tomorrow evening at the 30th annual Chamber Music Festival, organized by ArtsLIVE!, a local organization dedicated to enriching the Fredericksburg region with a range of performing arts experiences. As both a soloist and chamber musician, Reynolds has performed more than 2,000 times in the United States and throughout the world, including at the White House and with such well-known artists as Benny Goodman and Leon Fleisher.

