Caroline Historical Society looks to identify WWII servicemen and women
A local historical society has a mystery on its hands, and it is asking the public for its help to solve it. The Caroline Historical Society has more than 400 metal plates with etchings of county residents who served in World War II, plates that were once used during the war to print the pictures of local servicemen and women in a Caroline County newspaper.
