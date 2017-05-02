British Reggae Torchbearers The Skints Announce 2017 U.S. Summer Tour
Their live sets continue to energize fans with their unique London mix of reggae and dub with the spirit of grime, punk, soul, and sound system culture. Ahead of their tour, the band has released a cover of the Reverend Al Green's classic "Let's Stay Together" as a dubbed-out duet.
