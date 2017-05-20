Anybody could make a mistake like this -- losing a golfer | Bob Shryock column
I was reminded the other day about the golf trip to end all golf trips and decided to share the story with you, dear readers, in case you missed it in my book. It involves four guys who have played golf primarily at Pitman over the years, one of whom gave new meaning to the term "The Longest Walk."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1995 unsolved murder
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr 24
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr 15
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Apr 15
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Michele Cruey
|9
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Mar '17
|tim169
|1
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|TroubledKitty
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC