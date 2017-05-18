Another hot one Friday but the weekend promises cool relief
Today - Friday - will be the final gasp of way too early summer temperatures for Fredericksburg. Thermometers will creep back into the low 90s this afternoon with correspondingly high dew points for another hot and sticky day.
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|May 10
|Out and about
|2
|1995 unsolved murder
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr 24
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Apr '17
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Michele Cruey
|9
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|TroubledKitty
|8
