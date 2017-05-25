Alpha the Dog Gets Yearbook Photo, Right Next to His Human
Northern Virginia bureau reporter David Culver introduces us to Alpha the service dog and his handler, student A.J. Schalk, who are both in this year's Stafford High School yearbook. In the high school yearbook, the black Labrador peers up from the bottom half of his picture, all lovable, big eyes.
