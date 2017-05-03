ALDI stores in Manassas, Stafford set to reopen

"We were in touch in March regarding ALDI stores in Stafford and the surrounding area, so I wanted to share exciting news that ALDI plans to remodel 30 stores in the Washington, DC-area by the end of 2018 - a more than $30 million investment. This investment is part of the company's nationwide $1.6 billion store remodel plan and includes the ALDI stores located at 363 Garrisonville Road in Stafford, 1030 Warrenton Road in Fredericksburg and 9714 Liberia Ave., in Manassas.

