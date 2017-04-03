Wednesday will be pleasant but overnight into Thursday be prepared for severe weather
The last in a series of strong springtime disturbances is currently spinning its way across the Great Plains. As this system nears Fredericksburg tonight the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms is of significant concern.
