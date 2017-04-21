Water main break affects service in R...

Water main break affects service in Route 1 corridor

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Crews are working to isolate the break and restore the service to the homes and businesses that were affected from Fredericksburg to Thornburg. 8News Investigative Reporter Kerri O'Brien is thrilled to be nominated for the LLS Woman of the Year award, and now she needs your help raising money for blood cancer research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr 15 johndoe 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Apr 15 sara69 2
Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12) Mar 27 Michele Cruey 9
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes Mar '17 tim169 1
Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11) Mar '17 TroubledKitty 8
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar '17 slfafdjlad 1
Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 5
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fredericksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,647 • Total comments across all topics: 280,467,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC