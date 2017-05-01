Virginia Museum of Fine Arts to hold trunk show of Fredericksburg artist's jewelry
Fredericksburg resident Peggy Marshall fashions necklaces with polymer clay in her home. Her work will be featured in a trunk show Thursday through Saturday at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond.
