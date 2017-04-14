Video: Watch Highlights of Saturday N...

Video: Watch Highlights of Saturday Night Fever at the Riverside Center

59 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in Fredericksburg, Virginia is excited to present the disco musical, Saturday Night Fever starring Michael Notardonato as Tony Manero. Located at 95 Riverside Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA, performances begin on Wednesday March 15th and run until Sunday May 7th.

