Unemployment continues to decline locally
The unemployment rate dropped in the Fredericksburg area in February, according to data released by the Virginia Employment Commission on Wednesday. The Fredericksburg region's unemployment rate fell to 4 percent in February, compared to 4.3 percent during the same month in 2016 and 4.2 percent in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar 27
|Michele Cruey
|9
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Mar 15
|tim169
|1
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar 13
|TroubledKitty
|8
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar '17
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar '17
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build...
|Feb '17
|richard fitzwilliams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC