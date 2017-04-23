Tour guide, 8 students rescued on Rappahannock River
Eight students and one tour guide were rescued from the Rappahannock River Saturday evening in a nearly four-hour operation by Stafford County Fire and Rescue firefighters and paramedics assisted by Spotsylvania County and the City of Fredericksburg. Students from the University of Mary Washington were on a guided tour of the river Saturday afternoon when they became separated from the guide after his canoe overturned.
