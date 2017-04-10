Third defendant convicted in smash-and-grab thefts from vehicles in Fredericksburg
The third member of a smash-and-grab group theft group was found guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court Friday and given the longest time to serve. Alexandria Lynn Torres, 23, of Atlanta was sentenced to 30 years in prison, but all but one year was suspended.
