Sunshine returns Wednesday then summer-like heat arrives Thursday

10 hrs ago

The pesky clouds, showers, and cooler than average temperatures are on their way out the door today . The cut off low pressure center left behind by the jet stream's northern retreat is weakening and spinning itself into oblivion over the Atlantic east of the Delmarva coastline.

