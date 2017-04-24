Sunshine returns Wednesday then summer-like heat arrives Thursday
The pesky clouds, showers, and cooler than average temperatures are on their way out the door today . The cut off low pressure center left behind by the jet stream's northern retreat is weakening and spinning itself into oblivion over the Atlantic east of the Delmarva coastline.
