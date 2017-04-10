Sunny, warm, and "pollen-y" to begin the work week
Dry and sunny weather is great for many folks but this time of year allergy sufferers may not agree. Rain scavenges pollen particles out of the lower atmosphere so besides bringing May flowers April showers are helpful for those who sneeze and deal with itchy eyes this time of year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar 27
|Michele Cruey
|9
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Mar 15
|tim169
|1
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar 13
|TroubledKitty
|8
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar '17
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar '17
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build...
|Feb '17
|richard fitzwilliams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC