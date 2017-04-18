Sunny and warm Friday with afternoon storms followed by a dreary weekend
As I write this a cold front is entering West Virginia on its way eastward toward Fredericksburg and vicinity. Ahead of it sunshine is plentiful today - Friday - with temperatures in the 80s making it feel more Juneish than Aprilish.
