Spotsylvania home destroyed by fire
The Spotsylvania Emergency Communications Center received phone calls from concerned citizens around 10 p.m. on Tuesday about a residential fire. Fire crews from six stations and an automatic aid company from Fredericksburg responded to the fire, located in the 11800 block of Dudley Ct., within minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar 27
|Michele Cruey
|9
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Mar 15
|tim169
|1
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar 13
|TroubledKitty
|8
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar '17
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar '17
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build...
|Feb '17
|richard fitzwilliams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC