Spotsy approves more than $1 million in tax incentives for manufacturer

Missouri-based iDX Corp. has purchased the former GM Powertrain plant in Spotsylvania and plans to open a manufacturing operation there that will provide 150 jobs. The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved more than $1 million in tax incentives for idX Corp., a manufacturer that is scheduled to move into the long-vacant General Motors plant this summer.

