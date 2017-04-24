Spotsy approves more than $1 million in tax incentives for manufacturer
Missouri-based iDX Corp. has purchased the former GM Powertrain plant in Spotsylvania and plans to open a manufacturing operation there that will provide 150 jobs. The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved more than $1 million in tax incentives for idX Corp., a manufacturer that is scheduled to move into the long-vacant General Motors plant this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr 24
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr 15
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Apr 15
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar 27
|Michele Cruey
|9
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Mar '17
|tim169
|1
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|TroubledKitty
|8
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar '17
|slfafdjlad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC